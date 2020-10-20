Colorado State Vs. New Mexico Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Colorado State won’t play New Mexico this weekend.

According to a release from the Mountain West, the game between the Lobos and Rams has been canceled because of “the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The MWC added that “there is no plan to reschedule the game.” CSU will now open October 29 against Fresno State.

We’ll turn our focus to Fresno State next Thursday. Via @MountainWest, “Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County…” there will be no game this weekend vs. New Mexico.https://t.co/xRB9H6WUGP — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 20, 2020

This certainly isn’t good news. This is the last thing college football fans want to be hearing with the MWC slated to start in a couple days.

From the sounds of it, the game wasn’t even called off because of issues within the teams. It was called off because of coronavirus in a county.

If we’re going to start calling off games because of issues not even directly tied to the team, then we’re in big trouble as fans.

Hopefully, this is the last game the MWC has to cancel. Fans want to see some action.

We don’t want to have to pull out our phones and see that another matchup has been canned because of coronavirus.