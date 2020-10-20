Danny Masterson’s Motion To Dismiss Rape Charges Denied, Trial Moving Forward

A judge denied actor Danny Masterson’s motion to dismiss his rape charges.

Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear back in June, according to an article published Tuesday by Fox News. His lawyers argued for dismissal of the charges on the grounds that the alleged rapes occurred outside the statute of limitations.

The judge will also allow the media to be in the court room during the trial, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘That 70s Show Star And Scientologist Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Forcible Rape)

The charges came after a three-year investigation. The “That 70s Show” actor was accused of raping three women between 2001 and 2003. The district attorney’s office declined to charge Masterson with sexual assault after he was accused in two separate cases.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau claimed his client “is innocent, and [they’re] confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Mesereau said in the statement. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”