Demi Lovato Has Been Meditating And Talking To Aliens Since Ending Engagement To Max Ehrich

Actress Demi Lovato has been talking to aliens and thinks we all should also be making contact with them.

Lovato shared a video of some unidentified flying objects Saturday and explained to fans what she has been up to lately in Joshua Tree.

“Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me,” Lovato captioned the series of photos and videos of UFOs in the night sky. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Releases Song Aimed At President Trump)

“If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” Lovato continued. “This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately.”

I just hope that everything is going okay for Lovato. We don’t know for sure that there are aliens out there and I’m not sure how aliens tie into climate change. However, meditation is good and I’m glad she’s getting in touch with her inner self.

She just broke up with her fiancé and I’m sure things are weird for her right now.