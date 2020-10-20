The Numbers Are In, September Unemployment Is Higher In Democratic Controlled States

September unemployment numbers show that Democratic run states have higher levels of unemployment than their Republican counterparts.

The September unemployment rate nationwide was 7.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The number reflects an optimistic outlook, as unemployment has steadily declined since reaching a high of 14.7% in April. However, Democratic controlled states, on average, have a higher unemployment rate than the national average.

The five states with the highest unemployment rates are Hawaii (15.1%), Nevada (12.6%), California (11.0%), Rhode Island (10.5%) and Illinois (10.2%).

Meanwhile, states with the lowest unemployment rates are predominantly Republican states, such as Nebraska and South Dakota.

The data shows that Democratic trifecta states, where Democrats control both state legislatures and the governorship, have a higher level of unemployment than their Republican counterparts. There are fifteen Democratic trifectas, and 16 when Washington D.C. is counted. There are 21 Republican trifectas. (RELATED: New Unemployment Claims Increase To 898,000, Higher Than Expected)

Democratic trifectas have an average unemployment rate of 9.0%, which is more than one point higher than the national average. In states that lean Democrat, where Democrats control two out of three legislative bodies (state senate, state house, governorship), the average unemployment rate is 6.6%.

Meanwhile, Republican trifectas have an average unemployment rate of 6.2%, nearly two points lower than the national average, while states that lean Republican still have a lower unemployment rate than the national average at 6.9%.

The data mirrors unemployment statistics from July, which also found Democrat trifectas had an average unemployment rate of 11.3% compared to the national average of 10.2%.