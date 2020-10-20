Don Murray Recalls What It Was Like Working With Marilyn Monroe

Actor Don Murray reminisced on his time working alongside Marilyn Monroe in a recent interview.

Murray, who starred in “Bus Stop” with Monroe, was surprised at how famous the starlet was at the time, according to an interview published Saturday by Closer Weekly.

“I had been overseas, so I didn’t know much about her,” he explained. “I was totally taken aback by how important a movie star she was. There was press around all the time because of her.”

That doesn’t surprise me at all. Everyone was enamored with Monroe when she was at her peak. Murray did note that Monroe wasn’t the easiest to work with. (RELATED: REPORT: New Docuseries Claims There Might Be New Evidence In Marilyn Monroe’s Death)

“She had difficulty remembering her lines, so we had to do many takes,” Murray said. “Often, when we were doing a scene, she would get so emotionally involved that she’d go off her mark. The director told me to put my hands on her hips and move her to her marks. That’s what I did whenever we were shooting above her waist.”

“She was always late,” Murray told the outlet. “Not 10 minutes, but two hours or half a day! She also took a week off and called in sick, but she was actually having a romance with Arthur Miller at the Chateau Marmont! It was quite a trial. Being from theater, I wasn’t used to that!”