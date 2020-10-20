Trump Says Adam Schiff Should Be ‘Put Away’ After Suggesting Hunter Biden Laptop Stories Are Russian Disinformation

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “ought to be put away” over comments that the Hunter Biden laptop stories are part of a Russian disinformation effort.

Trump spoke on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, bringing up Democratic president nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The New York Post has published a series of reports allegedly stemming from Hunter’s laptop, which was left at a computer repair shop in Delaware in April 2019. The contents were copied and given to Rudy Guiliani, who then gave them to the media.

“It’s just crazy. I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia,” Trump said Tuesday. “He’s a sick man. He is so sick. We went through two and a half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.” (EXCLUSIVE: 1-On-1 With Rudy Giuliani — What Haven’t We Seen From The Hunter Biden Hard Drive, And Why Won’t He Release It In Full?)

WATCH:

Schiff has claimed the stories are Russian disinformation and criticized Trump for giving them a platform. The Biden campaign and Hunter Biden have not disputed the veracity of the alleged emails found on the hard drive, although the campaign denied that the former vice president ever met with Hunter and a Ukrainian executive for the gas company Burisma.

Despite Schiff’s accusations, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced Monday that the intelligence community has not found evidence indicating the released emails from the laptop are part of a Russian intelligence operation.

“It’s simply not true,” Ratcliffe said of Schiff’s claims. (RELATED: Fox News Reportedly Passed On Publishing Hunter Biden Laptop Story, Citing Credibility Issues)

The president also pushed for Attorney General Bill Barr to begin an investigation into corruption allegations raised based on information allegedly recovered from Hunter’s laptop. He told Fox & Friends” co-hosts Tuesday that Barr’s “got to appoint somebody.”

“This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election,” the president said. “This has to be done early, so the attorney general has to act.”

The Daily Caller has not independently verified the contents of the laptop, and it is unclear how and if the alleged information on it implicates Biden in a possible corruption scandal.