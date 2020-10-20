President Donald Trump was swept into office in 2016 running partially on an “America first” platform that promised to get tough on China and return manufacturing to America. He also broke sharply with the existing national security consensus when he excoriated the Iranian nuclear deal and said that he “would have no problem” speaking to North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jung Un.
How Trump’s National Security Policies Have Permanently Changed The Status Quo
