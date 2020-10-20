Melania Trump Not Traveling To Pennsylvania With President Due To ‘Lingering Cough’ After Recovering From COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump will not be traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday with President Donald Trump “out of an abundance of caution,” as she has a “lingering cough.”

“Mrs. Trump continues to feel better everyday following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” the first lady‘s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham shared with the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

. ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ earlier this week described her bout with Covid as “a roller coaster,” with symptoms including cough, extreme fatigue, headaches and body aches. https://t.co/DQgTfr6X1Z — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) October 20, 2020

It comes following an announcement that the first lady would be making her first appearance on the campaign trail this week following both her and the president's positive coronavirus tests earlier this month. Both have since recovered, with the president crossing the country for numerous campaign rallies ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Melania Trump recently talked about her experience with the virus, calling it a “roller coaster” in a statement available here.

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” the first lady shared. “I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.”

“I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can,” she added. “Along with this good news, I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did.”

Melania Trump continued, “If you are sick, or if you have a loved one who is sick—I am thinking of you and will be thinking of you every day. I pray for our country and I pray for everyone who is grappling with COVID-19 and any other illnesses or challenges.”