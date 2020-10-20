‘We Don’t Have To Run To The Middle East’: Fracking Company Owner Says US Can Produce Own Energy

Dan Doyle, the president and owner of Reliance Wells Services, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Vice President Joe Biden’s past comments on fracking, President Trump’s chances in Erie, PA and more.

“U.S. energy production in 2019 was higher than U.S. energy consumption for the first time in 62 years,” according to the Institute for Energy Research, raising questions over the country’s involvement in the Middle East and other areas abroad.

“We don’t have to run to the Middle East to meet our energy means anymore. I mean — we’re producing it here,” Doyle said. “We don’t have to go begging. We don’t have to befriend dictators.” (RELATED: ‘No Blood For Oil!’: How Fracking Can Lead To America’s Independence From Oil-Rich Countries)

He continued, “we don’t have to do that anymore. We have it right here.”

Doyle also discussed Biden’s stance on fracking.

“I think the stance what is said is one thing and what is done is another,” he said. “I think that was the posture during the Obama Administration and I don’t expect much different.”

Doyle discussed more about a possible Biden-Harris presidency’s on the energy industry, his message to the president and more.

WATCH:

