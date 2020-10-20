Georgia Poll Shows Tied Races At Presidential, Senatorial Levels

Both the presidential race and one of two senatorial races in Georgia are tied just two weeks out from Election Day, according to the latest New York Times/Sienna College poll.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are tied at 45%, while GOP Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, are tied at 43%, according to the poll’s crosstabs.

In the state’s special senatorial election, Rev. Raphael Warnock leads with 32% support, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins received 23% and 17%, respectively. Democratic candidate Matt Lieberman, who has resisted calls for him to drop out of the race, received 7%.

Though the special election poll seemingly implies that Warnock’s lead is mostly due to a split Republican vote, he leads both Loeffler and Collins 49-45 when polled separately against each of them, the poll shows. (RELATED: These Vulnerable Senators Risk Losing Their Seats, Costing The GOP The Majority)

The poll was a good sign for Ossoff as well, who trailed Perdue 41-38 in an NYT poll from September. (RELATED: 12 Democratic Senate Candidates Raised Over $275 Million In Three Months)

Both senate races will be decided in a January runoff if no candidate receives over 50%, according to a Georgia state law. While a runoff is almost certain in the special election, it has also become slightly more likely in the regular race, where Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel received 4% support, according to the poll.

The Cook Political Report recently listed Georgia as one of the few tossup states in the presidential election and moved both of its senate races into the tossup column last week as well.

The poll surveyed 759 likely voters from Oct. 13-19 and has a margin of error of 4.1%.

