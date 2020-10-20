Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Suggests Gardner Minshew Could Be Benched

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone sounds open to making a change at quarterback.

Current starter Gardner Minshew is one of the most electric players in the NFL, but the Jags have struggled mightily as they sit at 1-5. Will the Jaguars pull Minshew? Well, it didn’t happen against the Lions, but Marrone hasn’t ruled it out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Maybe in the future, I think. I mean, I’d be naïve not to say [that’s a possibility]. That’s up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. But no, I didn’t feel that way during the course of the game,” Marrone explained about Minshew’s status and potentially benching the gunslinger, according to ESPN.

Marrone should be fired on the spot if he benches Minshew. He shouldn’t even be allowed into the locker room if that happens.

Yes, the Jaguars are struggling, but it doesn’t have much at all to do with Minshew. The Jaguars just aren’t that good.

Plus, the only reason anyone pays attention to the Jaguars is because of Minshew. The team is irrelevant outside of their awesome quarterback.

If Minshew gets benched, then nobody will give a damn about the Jags. That’s just a fact.

If Marrone pulls the trigger on yanking Minshew, then his career in Jacksonville should be over immediately. It’s truly that simple.