Jamie Foxx Will Star In Netflix’s Upcoming Vampire Movie ‘Day Shift’

Jamie Foxx’s new movie with Netflix sounds very interesting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx will star in the upcoming vampire movie “Day Shift” from the streaming giant. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR reported that Foxx will play “a hard working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.”

No release date has been set as of right now.

While I haven’t seen all of Foxx’s work, I’ve certainly seen enough to know that the man is a star. Now, he’s starring in a movie about a vampire hunter.

Yeah, I think there’s a very high chance that this one lives up to the lofty expectations I’ve placed on it.

Vampire and supernatural films can be a lot of fun when done correctly. As long as they’re not childish or preachy, you’re usually in a great place.

Given Netflix’s track record, I have total confidence that “Day Shift” will be awesome.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.