Editorial

Jeff Bridges Announces That He Has Cancer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Cecil B. DeMille Award winner Jeff Bridges poses in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Hollywood star announced Monday night that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges tweeted in part. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This one hits hard, and I think I can speak for fans everywhere when I say that we’re all pulling for Jeff Bridges.

Bridges is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and he’s also just a hell of a fascinating guy. He’s one of the few people in Hollywood who comes off as super chill.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges) on

Now, he’s been diagnosed with cancer, and has a huge fight in front of him. Life can be incredibly tough at times, and that’s how I’d sum up this situation.

Luckily, it sounds like Bridges is in a good place mentally and ready to fight cancer to the best of his abilities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges) on

We’re all pulling for him, and I hope like hell he gives us an update in the near future that he’s beaten the disease.