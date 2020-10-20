Jeff Bridges Announces That He Has Cancer

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Hollywood star announced Monday night that he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good,” Bridges tweeted in part. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

This one hits hard, and I think I can speak for fans everywhere when I say that we’re all pulling for Jeff Bridges.

Bridges is one of the most famous actors on the planet, and he’s also just a hell of a fascinating guy. He’s one of the few people in Hollywood who comes off as super chill.

Now, he’s been diagnosed with cancer, and has a huge fight in front of him. Life can be incredibly tough at times, and that’s how I’d sum up this situation.

Luckily, it sounds like Bridges is in a good place mentally and ready to fight cancer to the best of his abilities.

We’re all pulling for him, and I hope like hell he gives us an update in the near future that he’s beaten the disease.