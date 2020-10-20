Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Red Coat During Surprise Outing In London

Kate Middleton truly turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat during a surprise outing in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever the long-sleeve, red wool coat with black buttons down the front as she joined Prince William for the launch of the her Hold Still campaign at Waterloo Station. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black skirt and black high heels, per Harper’s Bazaar.

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

“#HoldStill2020 comes to the outdoors!” a tweet from the royal household of Kensington Palace read about the duke and duchess‘ outing. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

“Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, where the final 100 images are on display, we have taken Hold Still to the streets of London and around the nation,” it added.

#HoldStill2020 comes to the outdoors! Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, where the final 100 images are on display, we have taken Hold Still to the streets of London and around the nation. pic.twitter.com/R2AC1meNAd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2020

A second post explained that, the “Hold Still 2020” images that were selected shared the “heartfelt [and] inspiring stories told during lockdown, up close,” per the royal household.

Middleton‘s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.