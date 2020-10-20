‘We Take It Seriously’: Kelly Ripa Shares After Hosting ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ As Ryan Seacrest Waits For COVID-19 Results

Kelly Ripa hosted “Live with Kelly and Ryan” solo for a second day this week after revealing that her co-host Ryan Seacrest was awaiting coronavirus test results.

“Ryan [Seacrest] is out today,” the 50-year-old co-host of the daytime talk show shared. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are waiting—he had a COVID test and we’re just waiting for the results,” she added of Seacrest. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares The Reason She Decided To Stop Drinking Alcohol: ‘I Just Never Went Back’)

Ripa went on to explain how there are “all of these new restrictions now,” due to the pandemic, including taking the test in order to get into the studio. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Might Have Already Found Her Next Co-Host For ‘Live’)

“You’re welcome, everyone,” the talk show host quipped. “We take it seriously—it’s public health.”

A short time later, the studio announced on Instagram that Ryan’s test’s results had came back negative and he would be back in the studio Wednesday with Ripa.

“UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative,” the show shared on social media. “Ryan will be back tomorrow!”