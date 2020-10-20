‘Yes, They Will Be Deported’: Illegal Aliens With A Criminal Record Barred From Asylum Under Finalized Rule

A rule restricting criminal aliens from gaining asylum in the U.S. under new regulations was announced by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security Tuesday.

The new rule makes aliens convicted of certain crimes ineligible for asylum, Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on a call with reporters Tuesday.

The final rule will go into effect on Nov. 20 and prohibits convicted felons, drunk drivers, gang members, and individuals convicted of other crimes from qualifying for asylum.

Anyone who has committed a felony under federal or state law will not qualify for asylum under the final rule, according to Cuccinelli. Individuals who have been convicted of alien smuggling or harboring offenses, or of illegal re-entry will also be denied asylum.

“If someone comes into the country illegally … and we catch them, they apply for asylum — heck last year they were surrendering to us — now, with these bars, that rejection will happen presumably faster, but it doesn’t mean their case will come to the front of the line,” Cuccinelli said. “Yes, they will be deported,” he added.

DHS and DOJ announce a final rule today that will bar immigrants convicted of minor crimes in the United States from obtaining asylum. https://t.co/ao8NSV8qRi We wrote about the rule when it was proposed in December –> https://t.co/ciwA2FIytj — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) October 20, 2020

America is “the most generous nation in the world” in terms of accepting individuals seeking asylum, Cuccinelli said. (RELATED: Acting Deputy Secretary Of DHS Ken Cuccinelli Wants Drug Cartels To Be Designated At Higher Level To Curb Drug Epidemic)

“This is part of President Trump’s four-year effort to bring some sanity to the asylum system and our legal immigration system in particular,” Cuccinelli said. “To get the charlatans out of the system and preserve it for those who are deserving of America’s tremendous generosity.”

Individuals with previous involvement in criminal street gang activities or convicted of domestic violence will also be barred under the new regulation, according to Cuccinelli.

