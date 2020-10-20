Kentucky Attorney General Criticizes Harsh Comments Made Toward Him For Breonna Taylor Decision

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the attacks strewn at him following his decision not to charge three cops with the death of Breonna Taylor have gone “beyond the pale.”

In an interview with National Review, Cameron said he’s been the subject of intense backlash– mainly for being a black man.

“Sometimes the criminal law is inadequate to respond to or address a tragedy,” Cameron told the National Review. “Frankly that, in my judgment, is the case here. But that doesn’t exclude my responsibility to make sure that we stand up for truth and justice in this office, and make sure that the facts lead us to conclusions.”

Cameron said while his position comes with the public eye, some of the criticism he’s received has been “beyond the pale,” per the same report.

“What I hope people are seeing in this process is that a lot of those folks who preach tolerance are really being exposed for their intolerant views,” Cameron said. “There are really a lot of intolerant people here to black folks who might have different philosophical views or don’t subscribe to a liberal orthodoxy.” (RELATED: Candace Owens: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Is Being ‘Socially Lynched And Stripped Of His Identity’)

Cameron, the first black attorney general of Kentucky, announced his office would not pursue charges against officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in Taylor’s case. Cameron said Mattingly and Cosgrove were “justified in their use of force after having been fired upon.”

Following his decision not to pursue charges, Cameron said his decision was not a declaration on the tragedy of the situation, according to the Courier Journal.

“The decision before my office as a special prosecutor in this case, was not to decide the loss of Miss Taylor’s life was a tragedy,” he said. “The answer to that question is unequivocally yes.”

“My job as the special prosecutor in this case was to put emotions aside and investigate the facts to determine if criminal violations of state law resulted in the loss of Miss Taylor’s life,” Cameron continued. “Despite passions, opinions, desire for every detail to be known, the rule of law must apply. Justice must be done.”

Following the announcement, Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory called him a “sell-out negro.”

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” Mallory said during a news conference.

Women’s March cofounder Tamika Mallory said Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron was a “sell-out negro” for not charging officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.https://t.co/9AGtmmmcjl pic.twitter.com/bYZ2ScfSk2 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 25, 2020

“That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are a coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama,” she continued.

Mallory echoed a similar sentiment that was used by MSNBC guest Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant.

“He does not speak for black folks,” she said. “He is skinfolk, but he is not kinfolk. Just because he is up there with a black face does not mean he speaks for us.”