‘Fat, Irrelevant Scientologist’: Kirstie Alley Addresses Hollywood Backlash After She Says She’s Voting For Trump

Actress Kirstie Alley said Monday that those on the left personally insult her for supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“They always attack the same three things,” the former “Cheers” star told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “I’m a fat, irrelevant scientologist. So, but you know this has been going on for 40 years, so I’m sort of prepared.”

“That really is basically all they have to offer, so I honestly don’t take it too personally, because I feel that people are angry and they have the right to say what they want to say and I have the right to block them if I don’t like the way they speak,” she continued. (RELATED: Kirstie Alley Gets Called AWFUL Names After Voicing Her Support For Donald Trump)

Alley tweeted last week that she supports Trump “because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly.”

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it???? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Alley received a deluge of angry emails protesting that contention, including one alleging Trump is only efficient at stoking racism and “leaving hundreds of thousands dead.”

Just a shame that the things he gets done quickly are racism and leaving hundreds of thousands dead — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 18, 2020

Alley said Monday that she has been “talking about Trump for several months” but that her recent tweet generated a lot of pushback on social media. She also endorsed Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

She says she supports Trump because he is not a “career politician.”

“We have a history in this country of people, not as much currently, but of people of different occupations like farmers and tailors and oilmen and businessmen and generals coming in and servicing our country as the president of the United States and even many of them when they left, they went back to their other job.”

Alley said she likes Trump because he “has a lot of energy … he has more energy than any human being I’ve actually ever seen and I think that the big thing that I was mentioning in that tweet was that I’m really tired of career politicians,” she said.

Host Sean Hannity congratulated Alley for being “against socialism” but also because she “took on Joe Biden” for an uneven record on race relations — one that includes calling segregation a source of “black pride.” (RELATED: ‘Waste Of Our Tax Dollars: ‘Cheers’ Actress Says Democrats Have Done Nothing ‘But Devise Ways To Take Trump Down’)

Alley referred to Biden’s comments in May to a black radio host, suggesting “you ain’t black” if voters don’t support him for president and reject Trump.

The actress said Biden makes “constant gaffes that have these actual racist overtones” and that it is clearly not something that he does “accidentally.”

Biden regretted making the remark, saying, “I shouldn’t have been “such a wise guy.”