Meghan McCain Slams Atlantic Writer, Says It’s Not Too Much To Ask ‘Men We Do Conference Calls With Not Be Jerking Off’

Meghan McCain slammed an Atlantic writer who called for “empathy” and “forgiveness” for Jeffrey Toobin following the New Yorker reporter’s suspension after he exposed his penis during a company Zoom call.

“Do you know what Occam’s razor means?!” the 35-year-old host of “The View” tweeted Tuesday to Atlantic staff journalist Conor Friedersdorf. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

“Also, it’s not too much for women to ask the men we do conference calls with not be jerking off,” she added. “It’s REALLY NOT THAT MUCH TO ASK – along with it being assault and perversion.” (RELATED: Media Reacts After Former Fox News Editor Blasts New Yorker Exposé)

McCain continued, “The patriarchy is real. Stop trying mansplain away this sicko.”

The comments came in response to a tweet from Friedersdorf who tweeted following reports of Toobin‘s suspension from the New Yorker and later granted leave from CNN after he reportedly was seen by colleagues masturbating during a company conference call.

“When Occam’s Razor suggests someone humiliated himself through a combo of technological error, pandemic circumstances, bad judgment, [and] bad luck, it seems like we should react w/ empathy, politeness, [and] forgiveness, as we would want to be treated, rather than punitive mockery,” Conor tweeted.

For those who might be unfamiliar with the term Occam’s Razor, it means “a scientific and philosophical rule that entities should not be multiplied unnecessarily which is interpreted as requiring that the simplest of competing theories be preferred to the more complex or that explanations of unknown phenomena be sought first in terms of known quantities,” per Merriam-Webster dictionary.