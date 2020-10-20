Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Says He’s Cheering For Ohio State In Every Game Except Against The Cornhuskers

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost recently dropped a bizarre line about Ohio State.

According to Mitch Sherman, Frost told the media Monday, “I’m going to root for (Ohio State) in every single game except” against the Cornhuskers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Buckeyes and Nebraska open the season this Saturday.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost: “I’m going to root for (Ohio State) in every single game except this first one.” — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) October 19, 2020

What the hell is Frost talking about? This is honestly a bit sad. Could you ever imagine Nick Saban saying he’s cheering for Georgia except when they’re playing the Crimson Tide?

Hell no. Absolutely not. That’d never happen. You never cheer for an opponent.

Ohio State is the crown jewel of the B1G, and they’re the only team in the conference to ever win the playoff.

The road to a B1G championship goes through Columbus. That’s just the reality of the situation. If you want to dominate the B1G, then you have to dethrone the Buckeyes.

It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Oct 17, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

I understand that we were all allies in the fight to save football, but that’s in the past. That’s not right now.

Now, we’re all enemies again, and if Nebraska had an ounce of pride, they’d never support anyone other than themselves.

Maybe Frost thinks OSU will take it easy on his guys Saturday if he says nice things about them. I have no idea, but this is just a pathetic from Frost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Oct 19, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

If Nebraska wants to convince us they’re an elite program, then they need to start acting like it. If you’re interested in watching OSU pulverize the Cornhuskers, you can catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox.