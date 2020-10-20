Every Resident At Kansas Nursing Home Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19, 10 Dead

Kansas health officials said in a statement Monday that ten residents at a nursing home died after every resident at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

All 62 residents and multiple nursing home staff members tested positive for the virus at Andbe Home, a privately owned nursing home in Norton, Kansas, according to the statement.

“Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility,” the release added. Residents’ families have been notified. (RELATED: DOJ Seeks COVID-19 Data From Cuomo, Other Governors, In Review Of Nursing Home Policies)

One person is still being treated in the hospital while the remaining 51 residents are receiving care at the facility, the statement added.

In July and August nationally, “more than one nursing home resident was infected every minute, and 11 residents died every hour,” according to a US Senate report.

“The number of nursing homes reporting [personal protective equipment] shortages tripled from July 5, 2020 to August 30, 2020, as inadequate supplies of basic safety equipment like N95 masks persisted,” the senate report added.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported 252,939 coronavirus cases in nursing homes and 59,626 deaths.

In Kansas, there have been 72,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 872 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Nationwide, there have been over 220,000 deaths due to the virus, per Johns Hopkins University data.