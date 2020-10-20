Obama Tapes Ad For Lindsey Graham Challenger Jaime Harrison

Former President Barack Obama released an ad Tuesday for Republican Lindsey Graham’s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison, listing reasons he believes people should vote Graham out of the Senate.

“Hey, South Carolina. If you want a senator who will fight for criminal justice reform, lower college costs and make health care affordable, you’ve got to vote for my friend Jaime Harrison,” Obama said in the video, The Hill reported. “This year, you can vote early, or you can vote on Election Day, Nov. 3,” he continued. “Early voting is happening right now. Go to iwillvote.com to find your early vote location. Make your plan and vote for Jaime today.”

WATCH:

.@BarackObama knows a thing or two about being an underdog. He also knows about winning. So everybody listen to President Obama and get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/X2O8uOm0Cc — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 19, 2020

Graham set a quarterly fundraising record for Senate Republicans, raising $28 million in the third quarter. His campaign announced Wednesday that Graham had raised a historic amount of money, saying this will give them what they need to reach voters. Harrison also broke a Senate record for third-quarter fundraising, his campaign announced Sunday. Harrison raised $57 million in the third quarter, the period between July and September.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee confirmed to the Daily Caller that Graham’s $28 million was a quarterly record for Senate Republicans. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Sets Quarterly Fundraising Record For Senate Republicans With $28 Million)

“Our campaign will have the resources we need to get our message out to voters,” Graham campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi said. “National Democrats will invest more than $100 million of out-of-state money to buy the race, but the voters of South Carolina know a liberal Democrat when they see one.”

Graham had a six-point lead over his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison despite being largely out-fundraised, a poll released in early October shows. Graham leads Harrison 48 percent to 42 percent in the race, according to a Morning Consult poll. The Cook Political Report changed its prediction Wednesday for Graham’s Senate race, moving it from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

Graham, who is the Senate Judiciary Chairman, is in the middle of a Supreme Court nominee confirmation for President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett and has continued to get out-fundraised by Harrison. The South Carolina Democrat made history, announcing Sunday that his campaign shattered a Senate record for third-quarter fundraising with a total of $57 million in the final full quarter.

Harrison says he raised $1 million in September after a poll was released showing the two were tied in the Senate race. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham’s Opponent Says He Raised $1M In One Day After Poll Showed A Tied Race)