‘Extraordinary Collective Suppressions Of Freedom Of Speech’: Piers Morgan Rips Media, Tech Reaction To NYP Hunter Biden Report

British television host Piers Morgan criticized the U.S. media Tuesday for choosing not to cover the New York Post’s report about Hunter Biden, calling it a “conspiracy happening right in front of our eyes to make this story go away.”

The New York Post’s story alleges that Biden and his son, Hunter, met with a top executive of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2015. The report was met with social media censorship, leading to pushback from conservatives.

“Don’t reporters have an obligation — journalists have an obligation to cover the news as honestly as they can, no matter how they feel about the guy they’re covering?” Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Morgan during a Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” interview about the subject.

“[I]t doesn’t matter what side you’re on here,” Morgan responded. “Journalists, freedom of speech, dictates — the First Amendment dictates that when a story like this drops and it’s not being denied by the people it’s accusing for six days now, clearly there is something there that they want to hide.”

Morgan said that it’s the “job of a newspaper, of a television network, of anybody, frankly, in the media, who believes in freedom of speech and believes in journalism” to investigate the New York Post’s allegations.

“It’s not the job of tech giants like Facebook and Twitter to have an instinctive reaction to suppress every element of that story or for most of the mainstream media to say, ‘nothing to see here,'” he continued before saying that if the story had been about the president and his son, Donald Trump Jr., “it would be a completely different situation.”

“This is one of the most extraordinary collective suppressions of freedom of speech that I have ever seen,” he said.

The “Good Morning Britain” host said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will eventually have to address the story, even if he wins, but the “sense of fair play” would be to address it before the election. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Isn’t Denying He Gave His Laptop To A Delaware Repair Shop)

“There is a conspiracy happening right in front of our eyes to make this story go away and Joe Biden, you know, he wants to be the decent candidate,” said Morgain. “He wants to be the antidote to the devilish Donald Trump. Okay. Then come forward and speak honestly and openly about these allegations.”