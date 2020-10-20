Here’s What You Missed At Trump’s Rally In Prescott, Arizona

President Donald Trump held a huge rally Monday in Prescott, Arizona and made it clear he isn’t happy with how the media has been covering the coronavirus.

“You turn on CNN, that’s all they cover. Covid, Covid, pandemic, Covid, Covid, Covid… You know why? They’re trying to talk everybody out of voting. People aren’t buying it, CNN. You dumb bastards.”(Related: WATCH: Acosta Snaps At Trump Supporters Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’ During Florida Rally)

Here is what you missed from Monday’s rally.

WATCH:

Trump also told the massive crowd what he thinks will happen to our country if Joe Biden wins.

“He wants to bury you in regulation, outsource your jobs, dismantle our police department, dissolve our borders,” Trump said.

Trump also spoke about what he thinks the post-pandemic economy will look like.

“Can you imagine rounding the turn on the pandemic and we have the highest stock market we’ve ever had,” Trump continued.

“Some of our numbers are higher than they were, housing and different things, some of our numbers are higher than they were even before the pandemic.”

