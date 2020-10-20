REPORT: Miami Dolphins Name Tua Tagovailoa The Team’s Starting Quarterback

Tua Tagvailoa has reportedly been named the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter, the switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua has been made after the former Alabama star made his debut this past Sunday.

Miami plays the Rams November 1, which means Tua has plenty of time to prepare.

As much as we all like Tua, this move doesn’t make much sense to me at all. The Dolphins are currently 3-3 and absolutely have a shot at the playoffs.

Why is Fitzpatrick getting benched when the team is still very much alive for the postseason? Usually, a move like this is made once the season is essentially over.

Tua must be dominating in practice if Miami is ready to move off of Fitzpatrick when the team is .500. It’s a very interesting call.

You know who is super happy? All the fans of the Dolphins will now get to see the fifth overall pick take the first team snaps.

We’ll see what he does, but there’s no doubt Tua is going to be great. It should be fun to what he does in his first career start.