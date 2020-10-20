REPORT: The Titans Will Likely Only Face A Fine For Allegedly Breaking Coronavirus Protocol

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly not face any major punishments for allegedly violating the NFL’s coronavirus policies.

According to Adam Schefter, the league’s investigation into the team has concluded, and “Individuals will not be disciplined, there is no discussion of forfeiture of draft picks. Titans’ organization will face a potential fine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Titans dealt with a massive coronavirus outbreak earlier in the season, and it caused major problems for the NFL as games had to be delayed and shuffled around.

Then, it was reported that players on the Titans held group workouts after being specifically told not, which is a direction violation of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

#Titans broke protocols, gathered for a workout last week https://t.co/rjagsNd0eF — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 7, 2020

All things considered, the Titans are getting off pretty easy for the headache they gave the NFL. The organization looked like they were on the brink.

Since coming back, the Titans haven’t lost a game and look damn good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Oct 18, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

Hopefully, teams and players around the league learned something from the Titans having major problems and listen to the league on group workouts and anything else related to the virus.

The last thing we need is a bunch more games being postponed. Nobody wants to see that happen.