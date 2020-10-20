Robert Redford Mourns Death Of His Son James Redford

Actor Robert Redford is mourning the death of his son James Redford.

James passed away Friday from bile-duct cancer in his liver, according to People magazine. The filmmaker was 58 years old at the time.

“The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child,” Robert’s spokesperson Cindi Berger said in a statement, according to the outlet. “Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.” (RELATED: REPORT: New Docuseries Claims There Might Be New Evidence In Marilyn Monroe’s Death)

James’ wife confirmed the news by sharing a tribute to the filmmaker on Twitter.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

Kyle revealed James’ liver disease had returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered last November. James had struggled with his health throughout his life after being diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, an autoimmune disease affecting the liver.

James is survived by Kyle and their two children, Dylan and Lena.