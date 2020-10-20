Rush Limbaugh Is A ‘Leading Member Of The National Hall Of Shame,’ ‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Author Says

Tony Schwartz, the co-author of “Trump: The Art of The Deal,” said Rush Limbaugh has had a “horrific” influence on the country.

“I want to say this before his death: Rush Limbaugh has had a horrific–truly horrific–impact on America. He is a leading member of the National Hall of Shame,” Schwartz tweeted on Tuesday. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Begins Third Wave Of Cancer Treatment)

Limbaugh was diagnosed in January with advanced lung cancer and announced it on Feb. 3.

He said Monday that his condition has worsened, according to Outkick. Limbaugh said that doctors will be changing his treatment and discussed how he copes.

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

“Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you,” Limbaugh said as he signed off. He also said he hopes to be back on Thursday. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

Schwartz co-authored a book titled, “Trump: The Art of The Deal” with President Donald Trump. Schwartz is the founder and CEO of The Energy Project consulting firm, according to the project’s website.

Schwartz did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

