Here’s What Day The Senate Will Vote To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote Oct. 26 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

“We will be voting to confirm Justice-to-be Barrett next Monday and I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women who believe in a quaint notion that the job of a judge is to actually follow the law,” McConnell said during a press conference after Republicans’ weekly Senate lunch.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham set October 22 as the date for the committee vote, despite pushback from Democrats. After the vote passes the committee, it will be brought to the floor for a full vote in the Senate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats will not “supply quorum,” meaning Democrats would not show up so work could not be done, for votes in the Senate as a way to try and block the confirmation of Barrett before the election.

However, Democrats do not seem to be moving forward with that plan. (RELATED: Schumer Says Democrats Will Try To Block Barrett Confirmation By Not Giving Republicans Quorum)

“If we boycott the meeting today you know Senator Graham has indicated that he’ll just potentially vote it out of committee or change the rules or do whatever he wants to do,” Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the committee, said, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Say If They Want To Add More Seats To The Supreme Court)

“Boycotting a meeting is a tactic that could be used at some point but I don’t think today’s meeting is the one where it would be appropriate or effective to do it,” he continued.

The Judiciary Committee is set to vote her out of committee on Thursday at 1 p.m.