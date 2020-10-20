Steve Young Blames The Cowboys For Dak Prescott Not Getting A Long Term Deal

NFL legend Steve Young blamed the leadership of the Dallas Cowboys for Dak Prescott not having a long term deal.

Prior to the Cardinals and Cowboys playing Monday night, Young blamed the management in Dallas for the contract situation with and franchise tagging the QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him place all the blame squarely on the shoulders of Jerry Jones’ leadership unit.

Hall of Famer @SteveYoungQB puts all of the blame on one side for Dak Prescott not being signed to a long term deal: pic.twitter.com/037CFoGvp7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 19, 2020

There’s two points I want to make here, and they’re both super simple. First, the Cowboys did offer Prescott a long term deal.

We all know this. It’s not a secret at all, but Prescott wasn’t interested in the terms. Prescott could have come to the table and signed the deal being offered by Dallas.

He chose not to. That means part of the blame is on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 22, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

Secondly, now that Prescott has a fractured ankle and a long road of recovery ahead of him, the Cowboys should be damn happy they only franchise tagged him.

We have no idea what kind of player Dak will be once he returns. Could he be good again? Sure, but do you want to have $120 million locked up in a guy with a bad ankle? Absolutely not.

Nobody wanted to see Dak Prescott get hurt, but the Cowboys should consider themselves incredibly lucky that they’re not about to be on the hook for more than $100 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Oct 15, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

There’s plenty of blame to go around, but placing it all on management is absurd. That’s not how negotiations work.