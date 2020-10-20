Watch A Special Look At Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

A special look at season two of “The Mandalorian” dropped Monday night.

The popular Star Wars show returns October 30, and fans around the world are incredibly excited. Judging from the latest look at season two, we’re in for a great time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below.

I am incredibly excited for season two of “The Mandalorian” to arrive next Friday night. I couldn’t be more amped.

As I’ve said many times before “The Mandalorian” feels like the original “Star Wars” series. Season one had great action scenes, the storylines were fun and everything about it felt like it was more similar to the original three films than the prequels or new ones.

Now, millions of fans around the globe are less than two weeks away from getting the second season on Disney+.

If that doesn’t amp you up, then you’re simply not a real fan of “Star Wars.”

Disney’s goal with “The Mandalorian” was to make the show the crown jewel of its streaming service. After season one, I’d say that was a smashing success because it’s an outstanding series.

You can catch the newest episodes starting October 30 on Disney+, and make sure to check back for my season review!