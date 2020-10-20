‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Reveals She’s Bisexual

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin has opened up about her sexuality.

Baskin claimed she is bisexual during an interview published Monday by PinkNews.

Carole Baskin From “Tiger King” Has Come Out As Bisexual https://t.co/zxNoV3UcjY — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 20, 2020



Baskin said she knew she was bisexual at a younger age, but didn’t really discover it until she was engaged to a psychologist.

“I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” Baskin told PinkNews. “It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.” (RELATED: Carole Baskin Says People Have ‘Totally Missed The Point’ Of ‘Tiger King,’ Feels ‘Portrayed’ By Producers)

“It was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she added.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual,” Baskin clarified in the interview. “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

Baskin claimed she doesn’t see people as having “different genders” or being “different colors.”

“I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything,” Baskin said.