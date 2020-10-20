Tucker Carlson Slams Sen. Chris Murphy For Calling Giuliani ‘A Treasonous Russian Spy’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy for suggesting former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is “a treasonous Russian spy.”

“Keep in mind for 50 years Rudy Giuliani has worked for the American government at all levels from local to federal,” Carlson said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Now, Sen. Murphy … tells us that Giuliani is a traitor, a treasonous Russian spy. It’s too bad you can’t sue sitting senators for libel. Chris Murphy certainly deserves that at minimum,” Carlson continued.

“A child posing as a senator, Sen. Murphy is welcome on the show anytime for the hour, any day. But he’s a coward in addition to being a liar and he’ll never come … He’s telling us the former mayor of New York City, ladies and gentlemen, is a Russian asset.” (RELATED: Chris Murphy Says Quarantine Will Force Trump to Rely On Surrogates — Such As Vladimir Putin)

Carlson was referring to comments that Murphy made about the New York Post report on Hunter Biden. The report said an alleged email recovered from a laptop left at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 showed that both Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden met with a top executive of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company where Hunter Biden eventually landed a seat on the board of directors.

The Biden campaign has denied that any meeting took place. Hunter Biden has not denied leaving his laptop with the computer repair shop. The Daily Caller has not independently confirmed the veracity of the email.

Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer for Trump, provided the alleged Biden documents to The Post.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that any suggestions that Russian disinformation was fueling the Hunter Biden story were “simplify not true.”

Carlson noted that Murphy cited a letter from more than 50 former intelligence agents who claimed without evidence that the Hunter Biden email story was Russian disinformation.

The Fox News host said the former intelligence operatives offered no evidence for their concerns “because there is no evidence. None exists. Instead they simply asserted it, which means they simply lied.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Nevada Rally That Biden Family Is ‘A Criminal Enterprise,’ Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’)

“Watch Sen. Chris Murphy … a thuggish party hack, a man who has been in politics since he was 25 years old, our generation’s Joe McCarthy, vomit forth this masterpiece of dishonesty,” Carlson said before playing the clip.

“I can confirm that their campaign of misinformation and propaganda and interference is bigger, it’s broader and it’s more problematic than it was in 2016. In particular because the Russians this time around decided to cultivate U.S. citizens as assets … You know, Rudy Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset at this point,” Murphy said.

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has also said the Hunter Biden story is Russian disinformation, calling it a Kremlin “propaganda coup.”