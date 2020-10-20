Two Officers Shot In Houston, 40-Year Police Veteran Dead

A suspect has been arrested after two officers were gunned down, one fatally, during a shooting at a Houston apartment complex Tuesday, police said.

Sgt. Harold Preston, who was weeks away from retirement, was fatally shot after serving with his department for an excess of 40 years, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Officers’ Union. Another officer, identified as Courtney Waller, was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to survive, Fox News reported.

Sergeant Harold Lloyd Preston

Houston Police Department Sworn Date: August 25th, 1979

End of Watch: October 20th, 2020 HPD Academy Class: 86

Years of Service: 41 Rest in Peace, brother. You will always be remembered and your sacrifice will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/kYNMmBioIN — Houston Police Officers’ Union (@HPOUTX) October 20, 2020

Law enforcement was responding to a domestic violence call around 8 a.m. Tuesday when a suspect, who was identified as Elmer Manzano, allegedly opened fire on them, according to Fox. Manzono’s 14-year-old son warned responding officers that his father had a firearm, Fox reported.

Cops arrested Manzano in connection with the double shooting after the man was reportedly shot in the abdomen during an ensuing gunfight, according to Fox. A bystander purportedly tried to render aid to Preston, and he retrieved the fallen officer’s firearm during the violence, Fox reported.

Suspect has been taken into custody without further incident. Please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you. We will brief the community at 12:30 p.m. @memorialhermann https://t.co/zb01Ec608G — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

Preston was shot multiple times in the head, according to Fox. The body of the 40-year police veteran was transported to a medical examiner’s office by a motorcade comprised of his fellow officers, video showed. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two Washington Police Officers, Killing One)

Motorcycle Escort for Fallen HPD Sgt Harold Preston to Medical Examiner’s Office https://t.co/Elu3rz9UPb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.