UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton Is Practicing, Wants To Play Again

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has been practicing for the Knights.

According to ESPN, Milton has been playing quarterback on the scout team for the Knights this season, and it’s just the latest step forward in his comeback story after a terrible leg injury in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This just happened to UCF QB McKenzie Milton. Prayers up. A great kid and a true winner. pic.twitter.com/lsFji7LYPi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2018

The dual-threat quarterback is also 100% planning to play in a game at some point and is preparing if he’s needed. He told ESPN, “My plan for this year is to continue to rehab and if my number’s called, my number’s called, but I’m going to continue down the path and be the best teammate I can.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie Milton (@mckenziemil10) on Sep 29, 2020 at 12:18pm PDT

I really hope we get to see Milton back on the field at some point. When he was playing QB for the Knights, they were borderline unstoppable.

He very famously led an upset over Auburn in the Peach Bowl during an undefeated season for UCF.

Now, he’s on the comeback trail as he continues to rehab his leg, and it sounds like it’s going well for the talented quarterback.

Let’s all hope like hell he returns and plays in a game. We’d love to see it.