Lovie Smith Is Happy To Be Playing Wisconsin In An Empty Stadium

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith sounds very happy to be playing Wisconsin in an empty stadium.

Big 10 teams will have severe restrictions for fans during the 2020 season, and no fans will be allowed at Wisconsin games as of right now. That means Camp Randall will be empty Friday night, and Lovie Smith is okay with that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Matthew Stevens, the Illinois coach was talking about playing in an empty stadium against the Badgers and said, “Would I rather have 90,000 Badger fans or no Badger fans there? I’m going no Badger fans every time.”

I asked @IlliniFootball coach Lovie Smith on preparing for an empty Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. “Would I rather have 90,000 Badger fans or no Badger fans there? I’m going no Badger fans every time.” Smith obviously thinks communication before the snaps will be better. — Matthew Stevens (@matthewcstevens) October 19, 2020

I really can’t blame Smith for having this stance at all. Hell, I’d have the exact same one if I was in his shoes.

Camp Randall is where opposing teams go to watch their dreams die. The stadium is hell on Earth for visiting teams.

Wisconsin is going to win this game no matter what, but it might be closer than usual without fans in the stands.

At the very least, it’ll keep things quiet on offense for the Fighting Illini and the intimidation factor of 90,000 passionate fans will be turned down.

Still, I expect to roll, and I have no doubt that’s going to happen. Tune in at 8:00 EST on BTN to watch it go down.