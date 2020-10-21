Alabama Flew Nick Saban’s Coronavirus Test On A Private Jet To Make Sure He Could Coach Against Georgia

The details behind Nick Saban coaching against Georgia sound right out of a movie.

Saban popped positive on a coronavirus test last week, and shockwaves were sent through the sport Wednesday when the announcement was made prior to the Georgia game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Saban eventually passed multiple coronavirus tests, and led the Crimson Tide to a monster win over the Bulldogs.

One of the most important pieces of the situation was a private jet. According to The New York Times, a private jet left Tuscaloosa “around daybreak” carrying Saban’s final test needed to coach to a place in Mobile.

Why did Alabama use a private jet to rush the test to the lab in Mobile? It’s because driving could have taken about three hours, and the Crimson Tide didn’t have time to waste.

Eventually, it was announced around noon that Saban had cleared the final test and could rejoin his team.

I don’t think I’m overstating this when I say the plane carrying that test might have been the most important plane to ever take off in Alabama.

I imagine there was an entire security motorcade rushing down the road with sirens blaring and armed men everywhere protecting his test.

I imagine the test being escorted was similar to the evacuation scene in “The Sum of all Fears.”

I simply love the fact that Alabama used a jet to rush Saban’s test results. I obviously don’t blame them. After all, it was against Georgia!

If there was ever a time to use a jet to let Saban coach, it was that game.

Never change, Alabama! Never change!