2 Alleged Aryan Circle Gang Members Charged With Violent Crimes Including Murder And Assault

Two Indiana men were charged as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the Aryan Circle gang, the Indy Star reported.

Alleged members of the Aryan Circle Kevin Kent, “Big Kev,” 35, and Aaron Retfrow, “Mongo,” 40, were charged with crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, and assault, the Indy Star reported. The Aryan Circle gang is a “violent, race-based’ group that operates in and out of federal prisons in multiple states, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Kent is listed on an indictment with 11 people reportedly connected with the Aryan Circle with charges including murder and kidnapping, the Indy Star reported.

Kent is also accused of forcing another gang member from his home at gunpoint in Missouri, the Indy Star reported. He reportedly burned the member’s gang tattoo with a hot metal pipe at a gang leader’s residence.

Twenty-Four Defendants, Including Alleged Aryan Circle Gang Members and Associates Indicted on Racketeering, Firearms, and Drug Charges in Multiple States https://t.co/wD6CHwkpT0 — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) October 15, 2020

Rentfrow is accused of assault with a weapon in Mississippi to move up within the Aryan Circle, the Indy Star reported. He is charged with attempted murder and assault. (RELATED: ‘Operation Noble Virtue’ Targeting Aryan Circle Gang Leadership Indicts 24 Individuals, DOJ Says)

Under the DOJ Operation Noble Virtue 24 people were indicted on racketeering, firearms and drug charges last week, the Indy Star reported. The Operation has resulted in 17 federal convictions in six jurisdictions.

