‘Our Problem Hasn’t Been White Supremacists, It’s Been Black Elitists’: Owens On Black Celebrities

Former NFL player and Utah Republican congressional candidate Burgess Owens joined the Daily Caller’s Adesola Fasoro to discuss Diddy, aka Sean Combs, launching a new party and endorsing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In the interview he also discussed what he thinks are the problems with the black community and why he thinks “Make America Great Again” applies to black Americans.

“For those people who are living the American dream making millions of dollars, to continue to the support a party that has done so much damage the black race says really want our problem has been for a long long time, our problem has not been not white supremacists, it’s has been black elitists,” Owens told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Burgess Owens Says ‘BLM Inc. Is Nothing But A Marxist Organization’)

Owens recently won a GOP House primary in Utah against Kim Coleman by a margin of nearly 20%. He has criticized the Democratic Party over the course of his campaign, saying, “Every place the Democratic party has laid their presence you see misery, you see abject poverty, you see anger.”

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

‘Amy Coney Barrett Is A Victim Of This’: Author Rod Dreher Warns Of Soft Totalitarianism In America

EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise On House Races, Trump’s Reelection

‘We’re A Republic’: Trent England On Electoral College, Possible Tie In November