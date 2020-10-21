The Chiefs Beating The Bills Draws Huge TV Ratings

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills generated huge TV ratings Monday night.

According to John Ourand, the game averaged 12.160 million viewers on Fox and the NFL Network as Patrick Mahomes and company took care of business over the Bills.

For a game that wasn’t even supposed to happen on Monday, the numbers are really good.

Last night on TV

Chiefs-Bills on Fox/NFLN: 12.160 million viewers.

Cards-Cowboys on ESPN: 11.317 million viewers. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 20, 2020

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for everyone. The NFL might keep two games on Mondays forever at this rate.

Fans clearly love when there’s multiple games on a Monday night, and we all know the NFL is about money. If there’s extra money to be made by playing more than one game on a Monday night, then they’ll probably do it.

Also, the Chiefs/Bills absolutely crushed every single game of the NBA Finals in the ratings, which were never higher than an average of nine million viewers. What does it say about the NBA when the league’s championship series can’t beat regular season NFL games?

It’s a rough look for the NBA for sure!

If the ratings continue to trend like they have recently, then the NFL is probably going to be in solid shape moving forward.