Cowboys Players Reportedly Flame The Coaches, Claim They’re ‘Totally Unprepared’

The Dallas Cowboys might have some problems growing in the locker room.

The team is currently 2-4, Dak Prescott is done for the year with an ankle injury and it sounds like frustration is at a breaking point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jane Slater, players are fed up with the coaches and unnamed players claimed the staff is “totally unprepared” and “they just aren’t good at their jobs.”

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

In response to the criticism, head coach Mike McCarthy said in part, “I think it’s important to handle things as men; if you do have something to say publicly that is of most importance, I think it’s important to say it to the individual,” according to NFL.com.

Well, I’m glad to see things are going well in Dallas as always! It seems like McCarthy’s reign is off to an incredible start!

In all seriousness, the Cowboys are awful. They weren’t great when Prescott was healthy, and they looked atrocious against the Cardinals.

I’d like to say there are always reasons to be optimistic, but I’m not sure there are in this case. Dallas is just bad, and players are now getting upset.

That’s a recipe for disaster in the NFL, and the Cowboys find themselves in that position after six games.

We’ll see if they can turn it around, but I’m definitely not holding my breath for a lot of success in 2020.