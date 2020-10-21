Border Patrol Arrests Nearly 300 Illegal Immigrants After Searching Stash Houses, Stopping Smuggling Attempts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and local law enforcement in Texas arrested 294 suspected illegal immigrants within 18 hours, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents intercepted smuggling attempts and raided stash houses in four separate incidents in Laredo, Texas, on Oct. 13, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Of those detained, 90 were from countries other than Mexico.

“In all of the incidents, none of the individuals were wearing any personal protective equipment,” according to the DHS. “These callous and dangerous acts are several examples of the lack of regard human smugglers have for those they exploit for profit.”

CBP agents from the Laredo South Station, with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations found 123 individuals during a consensual search of a stash house, according to the DHS. The individuals were in the U.S. illegally from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

CBP agents detained 84 illegal immigrants traveling inside a tractor-trailer from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, according to the DHS. Another 74 illegal immigrants traveling in a refrigerated tractor-trailer from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Peru were detained hours later. (RELATED: Feds Catch 2 Illegal Immigrants With Criminal Histories At Texas Border, Border Officials Say)

All detainees remain in CBP custody pending an investigation, according to DHS.

