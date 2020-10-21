Florida Man Sets New Record After Catching Nearly 111-Pound Catfish

A Florida man has set a new record in the state of Georgia after he reeled in a Blue Catfish wearing in at more than 110 pounds.

It happened when Tim Trone of Havana, FL, was out fishing on the Chattahoochee River and he ended up catching himself a massive fish that weighed in at 110 lb, 6 oz, per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over Daughter For Speeding And It’s Definitely A Can’t-Miss)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on Oct 21, 2020 at 4:24am PDT

“Fishing on any given day is a good day,” a Facebook post from the Wildlife Resources Division – Georgia DNR shared. “But angler Tim Trone of Havana FL had a GREAT day when he caught the new Georgia State Record Blue Catfish.” (RELATED: Police Take Parrot Into Custody After It Tries To Help Drug Dealers Escape)

“This monster, caught on the Chattahoochee River in Stewart County, weighed in at 110 lb, 6 oz, was 58″ long and had a 42″ girth,” it added. “Congrats to you Tim – that is a whopper of a tale to tell!”

Fishing on any given day is a good day. But angler Tim Trone of Havana FL had a GREAT day when he caught the new Georgia… Posted by Wildlife Resources Division – Georgia DNR on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The post included several pictures of Trone holding his massive fish. The catch was so large, the man from Florida noted on his social media page that “holding that fish” in his “arms was hell.”

“It took 3 of us to get that fish in that position,” he added. “I only held it for a few seconds. About killed my back.”

Speaking to Fox News later, Trone shared that the monster fish actually didn’t put up that much of a fight.

Trone admitted that he initially thought the beast was only about 50 lbs and it wasn’t until he got it closer to the boat he realized it was the catch of a lifetime.