Get This High-Quality Shark Vacuum For A Fraction Of The Price

Whether it’s maneuvering between the cracks and crevices of furniture or trying to clean up stubborn pet hair, vacuuming can be a difficult chore. However, there’s no doubt it’s an essential component to a clean house. It’s best you get a vacuum you can rely on, and boy, do we have a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Shark ZU516 Lightweight Upright Vacuum for just $199.99.

Get this Shark ZU516 Lightweight Upright Vacuum for just $199.99 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

Usually, when you vacuum, the machine will be clogged with hair and dust particles, causing minimal suction. Luckily, this Shark vacuum features lift-away technology with self-cleaning brush control to help eliminate pesky pet hair. Alongside this, the anti-allergen complete seal technology will lock away allergens as you clean. So, there’s no reason to worry about pet hair getting all over the place while vacuuming. This is a great feature to have if one of your family members or friends is sensitive to dust or dander.

What’s really convenient about this product is that it has a detachable pod you can use to vacuum the toughest of places. Vacuum the stairs, in between furniture, and in those high, hard-to-reach places without hassle. With this Shark vacuum, there’s no reason to lug around the whole machine anymore. What a relief!

This product receives an average quality rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers have said this product was easy to assemble, had great suction power, and great for cleaning stairs. More specifically, one customer even said, “Had to buy a vacuum for the first time in a number of years. And while I loved my Electrolux, this overall is a good buy for the price. The price by the way is half of my Electrolux cost. What I like best is it is relatively light weight but still cleans well. Not as young as I used to be so weight and size are important to me. And I always used to stay away from bagless vacuums because of the mess in emptying the canister. This canister empties easily in a way you can get it in a grocery store plastic bag, tie it up and dispose of it.”

So, what are you waiting for? You can get your very own Shark ZU516 Lightweight Upright Vacuum for nearly 15% off the original price. Don’t wait, get this product today while the deal lasts.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.