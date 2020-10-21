Ivanka Wows In Stunning Pink Pantsuit During Trip To Florida

Ivanka Trump definitely wowed Wednesday when she stepped out in a stunning pantsuit during her trip to Fort Myers and Naples, Florida.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the pink jacket and matching pants during a “Make America Great Again!” event for President Donald Trump’s reelection. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the terrific look with her hair pulled back into a bun, a bright red sash and high heels. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

Earlier in the day, the first daughter participated in an event with supporters in the state.

“Great conversation with @GOPChairwoman and @mercedesschlapp and @realdonaldtrump supporters in Naples this morning,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram, along with several pictures from the day. “#4MoreYears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year’s here.