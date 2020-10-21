Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Voted Republican Until Trump ‘Changed Everything’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence claimed she used to vote Republican until President Donald Trump was elected.

Lawrence revealed she grew up in a Republican household, but has since changed her “politics based on the things [she has] learned” on Wednesday’s podcast episode of “Absolutely Not.”

“My first time voting, I voted for John McCain,” Lawrence revealed. “I was a little Republican.”

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” she said. “This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Jennifer Lawrence On The Internet)

“I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists,” she reportedly added.

President Trump most recently denounced white supremacy during an interview with Sean Hannity at the beginning of October.

“Let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK,” Trump said, according to NPR. “I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.”

Lawrence has previously criticized President Trump in an interview with USA Today back in 2018. The actress claimed President Trump reminded her of all the men she’d met working in Hollywood.

“I was just kind of flailing because I just know that guy,” she told the outlet. “I’ve seen that guy a million times. … I’ve met the dude that’s going to point at you and be like, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ And he’s lying.”