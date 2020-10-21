Biden Says ‘There Should Be More Limitations’ To Prevent Interruptions At Debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is a fan of the muted microphone announcement for Thursday’s debate, but said “there should be more limitations” to prevent interruptions.

Biden spoke to WISN 12 News, the Milwaukee ABC Station, Tuesday, where he was asked about muting microphones for Thursday’s final presidential debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the candidates’ microphones will be muted briefly for each segment as their opponent gives opening remarks.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Biden said during the interview. “I think there should be more limitations on us not interrupting one another.” (RELATED: Here Are The Topics For The Next Presidential Debate)

Biden to @WISN12News on debate changes: “I think it’s a good idea. I think there should be more limitations on us not interrupting…” “I hope [Trump’s] gonna come prepared to talk about what he’s for. But…he’s kinda signaling that it’s all going to be about personal attacks.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 20, 2020

Biden also said that he hopes Trump will “come prepared to talk about what he’s for,” noting the number of times the president interrupted at the last debate.

“But my guess is he’s going to, he’s signaling it’s all going to be about personal attacks,” Biden added. “Because he doesn’t want to talk about why he’s taking away health care at the very time we’re in the middle of a pandemic, why he has no plan for health care, why he hasn’t provided the money to allow businesses to have the ability to reopen, why he’s not dealing with unemployment…”