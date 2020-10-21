REPORT: Kim Kardashian Settles $6.1M Lawsuit With Security Company That Failed To Protect Her During Paris Robbery

Reality star Kim Kardashian has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the security guard Pascal Duvier and his two companies that left her in the Paris hotel where she was robbed.

Duvier and his two companies, Protect Security and Balali Investments Inc, were named in the lawsuit that was settled for $6.1 million, according to an article published Monday by The Sun. The number Duvier paid Kim is allegedly the amount of money the reality star received from the insurance company for the stolen jewelry.

Kim was bound by handcuffs and held at gunpoint while men robbed her of $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris back in 2016. Kim was left alone at the hotel while her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, were accompanied by Duvier to a night club. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down As She Shares New Details About Paris Robbery)

The robbers left with roughly $10 million worth of jewelry, including a 18.88-carat diamond ring Kanye West had gifted Kim, The Sun reported. 12 men have been put on trial for the heist after being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal association.

Kim recently opened up about the robbery during an interview with David Letterman.

Kim revealed the robbers had been following her for two years before robbing her at gunpoint.

“They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment,” Kardashian told Letterman, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this.”