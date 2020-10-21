Kirk Herbstreit Says Penn State Is The Biggest Threat In The Big 10 To Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit thinks Penn State is Ohio State’s biggest threat in the Big 10 this season.

PSU and OSU are slated to meet October 31 in Happy Valley, and it’ll almost certainly end up being the biggest regular season game in the B1G. In the eyes of Herbstreit, it’s also OSU’s greatest chance at losing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herbstreit said the following on the “CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi Show” when talking about OSU’s great challenge on the schedule, according to Saturday Tradition:

I like Penn State. I think James Franklin has done a really good job, going back to the recruiting aspect of things. They lose pretty-good personnel, and they’re able to replace them. Ohio State goes there next week, not your traditional White Out and all of that but still, that game always seems to be competitive. Penn State is a team. Wisconsin, with the Jack Coan injury, you just don’t know how long he’ll be out. That’s a significant loss, potentially, for that offense.

I really don’t see any situation unfolding where Ohio State loses to Penn State. Can the Nittany Lions keep things close? Sure.

Can PSU make things difficult for Justin Fields? Without a doubt. Can Penn State do enough to dethrone the defending B1G champs?

I doubt it.

The reality of the situation is that OSU simply has too much firepower all over the field. The Buckeyes are loaded with NFL talent, and have the second best QB in America in Justin Fields.

I’m not sure Penn State can stick with them down the stretch.

I’m sticking with my prediction that OSU goes 8-0 through the regular season and meets Wisconsin in the conference title game. I just don’t see OSU losing to anyone prior to the title game.