Los Angeles Dodgers Beat The Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 In Game 1 Of The World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won game one of the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays late Tuesday night.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 series lead after a dominating 8-3 victory over the Rays to get things started in the World Series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights of the game below.

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest baseball fan on the planet. Of the four major sports, baseball is by far and away the one I watch the least.

Yet, we’re still in a whacky season, and I’m interested to see how the World Series shakes out in these unique circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 20, 2020 at 8:09pm PDT

After one game of action, the Dodgers have jumped out to a very quick 1-0 lead over the Rays behind the pitching of Clayton Kershaw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:10pm PDT

One of the coolest parts about this series is that the Dodgers have the second highest payroll in the MLB and the Rays have the 28th.

It’s a classic tale of the rich vs. the poor. It’s David vs. Goliath when it comes to how much players are being paid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 19, 2020 at 7:32pm PDT

Can the Rays even things up with their substantially cheaper roster? We’ll find out Wednesday night at 8:08 EST on Fox.